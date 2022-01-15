 Skip to content

Unyielding update for 15 January 2022

0.4.0 Happy 4th anniversary!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please see my patreon for the 4th year anniversary of UY1!

https://www.patreon.com/posts/0-4-0-postpartum-61191935

Added Black Sails (End game route)

Added A strange ambush (From The Storm)

Added A Private Party (From heal)

