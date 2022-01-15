 Skip to content

Dungeon Royale update for 15 January 2022

0.42i - List of items picked up, nametags and fixes

Feature

  • The items looted will now be seen on the interface in game, you can disable it with the same key to toggle the stats
  • You can now remove the elimination feed on the settings
  • Players name plates have been added, the names will be hidden if the player hide in bushes or use the invisibility cloak, you can rebind the key to show/hide the names, default is F2/Left Trigger

Balance

  • Spirits will now be associated to the player with the least amount of spirits following them when they get eliminated by the dungeon.
  • Randomized which spirits will spawn instead of a monster

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug giving a loss when a player started the duel but no player is available to play the boss.

Dungeon Royale Windows Depot 1404501
