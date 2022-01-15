THE CANVAS & QUILL UPDATE

We've got another major update coming to you guys! In addition to the usual batch of brand new art and scenes, we've also gone ahead and updated the intro some more, both in terms of art and writing! As such we've dubbed this updated CANVAS & QUILL, as it brings a fresh coat of paint and ink to areas that were needing it!

NEW SCENES

-One new Cla-Min NPC arc event

Two new Draith NPC arc events (including one sex scene)

Four new Alexia Job events (including two sex scenes)

One new repeatable Liurial event (including one sex scene)

Two new Liurial NPC arc events (including two sex scenes)

Two new Cla-Min NPC arc events (including one sex scene)

Two new X'zaratl NPC arc events (including one sex scene)

One new repeatable Draith sex scene

NEW ART

32 new CGs (with 40 variants)

37 CGs reworked to better fit the game's aesthetic

39 new Various Icons for shops and wounds

REVISED SCENES

The first Rowan x Alexia scene has been reworked as part of the intro rework

The Andras x Alexia content in the intro has been completely reworked and expanded

Liurial's introductory scene and her dungeon sex scene have been reworked to form her NPC arc narrative

A number of other Liurial events have had small revisions to bring them in line with her new arc

A number of Draith scenes have been reworked to make it possible to be played platonically, and also added additional choices and variants based on corruption level

NEW MUSIC

3 new music tracks (Title Theme, Castle Theme, Overworld Exploration Theme)

Last but not least, here's a look at what the updated roadmap looks like! As you can see, we're getting closer to closing it out! We've come a long ways!