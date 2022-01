Share · View all patches · Build 8026434 · Last edited 15 January 2022 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy

plot

Fixed the error that teammates will not join when [jiuzaki Cong] goes offline and goes online on July 4.

task

Supplement the task description of the position of [King of bones] in the task [small test ox knife].

Shop

Fixed the error that consuming cat coins in a black shop can directly raise the level of the chamber of Commerce to level 3.

interactive

Option to sleep without running out of additional mobility.