Tennis Elbow 4 update for 15 January 2022

Version 0.48 - Build 68 ; SubBuild 2022.1.15

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features :

  • Gameplay : now the players can slide, on all surfaces but more often on clay & grass ; this provides a bit of extra reach ; the sliding is automatic if you have enough speed and stand at the correct distance and if the ball isn't too high, but if you don't press a strike button at the correct time, the sliding will start a tiny bit late and your player will be a tiny too much on the ball ; when you slide, you put less spin in the ball on the normal & slice strike
  • Strike : added a 2nd double-handed forehand, very loosely inspired from Gambill ːsteammockingː
  • Hall of Fame : updated all the real records to the end of 2021

Changes :

  • Surface : tuned a bit the color of the grass, clay & blue-green cement courts
  • Animation : fixed the off-hand on the 1st double-handed forehand
  • World Tour : now, in Pro difficulty and above, you'll get a bit more experience points overall, and your skills will drop a bit less fast
  • World Tour : raised a bit the resting rate of your player when is ranking get very good

Bug Fixes :

  • Menu : the selection with a controller could get blocked in the "Exit current match" screen
  • Gameplay : the service line was seen as bigger than it was by the line judges
  • Gameplay : fixed a crash that could happen when pressing the acceleration buttons right before starting to serve
  • Helpers : "[Network] HideOppHelper" wasn't working correctly (it's in your Tennis.ini)
  • Recording : launching a recorded match without having loaded a World Tour saved game 1st was making the game crash
  • World Tour : your player was sleeping (and thus wasn't resting) if you had played too much during the same day (ie: playing singles + doubles)
  • World Tour : player's potentials when starting a new career with an existing player were all wrong (since the previous update)
  • World Tour : most women had a one-handed backhand instead of a 2 handed one
  • World Tour : the yearly stats of a Junior ending #1 that year were hidden
  • World Tour : the game could crash on a new week, after adding a player in the player base & then loading a saved game ; this bug could also do some funky stuff on the past rankings of the players (visible when seeing H2H or stuff like that)
  • World Tour : the OutfitTE4 codes in the player base weren't loaded correctly

