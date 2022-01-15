Version 0.48 - Build 68 ; SubBuild 2022.1.15

New Features :
- Gameplay : now the players can slide, on all surfaces but more often on clay & grass ; this provides a bit of extra reach ; the sliding is automatic if you have enough speed and stand at the correct distance and if the ball isn't too high, but if you don't press a strike button at the correct time, the sliding will start a tiny bit late and your player will be a tiny too much on the ball ; when you slide, you put less spin in the ball on the normal & slice strike
- Strike : added a 2nd double-handed forehand, very loosely inspired from Gambill ːsteammockingː
- Hall of Fame : updated all the real records to the end of 2021
Changes :
- Surface : tuned a bit the color of the grass, clay & blue-green cement courts
- Animation : fixed the off-hand on the 1st double-handed forehand
- World Tour : now, in Pro difficulty and above, you'll get a bit more experience points overall, and your skills will drop a bit less fast
- World Tour : raised a bit the resting rate of your player when is ranking get very good
Bug Fixes :
- Menu : the selection with a controller could get blocked in the "Exit current match" screen
- Gameplay : the service line was seen as bigger than it was by the line judges
- Gameplay : fixed a crash that could happen when pressing the acceleration buttons right before starting to serve
- Helpers : "[Network] HideOppHelper" wasn't working correctly (it's in your Tennis.ini)
- Recording : launching a recorded match without having loaded a World Tour saved game 1st was making the game crash
- World Tour : your player was sleeping (and thus wasn't resting) if you had played too much during the same day (ie: playing singles + doubles)
- World Tour : player's potentials when starting a new career with an existing player were all wrong (since the previous update)
- World Tour : most women had a one-handed backhand instead of a 2 handed one
- World Tour : the yearly stats of a Junior ending #1 that year were hidden
- World Tour : the game could crash on a new week, after adding a player in the player base & then loading a saved game ; this bug could also do some funky stuff on the past rankings of the players (visible when seeing H2H or stuff like that)
- World Tour : the OutfitTE4 codes in the player base weren't loaded correctly
