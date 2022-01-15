- Location Czech - fixed some models, jam points, drop-off points in some places. Changing depths in some locations
- Rowing boat No. 11 - increased speed, removed rear rodholder, increased turning speed
- Added rowing boat No. 12 - has two rodholders in the front of the boat
- Added logging the club's warehouse. Logs are displayed for the current day before the server restart
- Other bug fixes that do not affect the gameplay
Fisher Online update for 15 January 2022
Update 70.1
