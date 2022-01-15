 Skip to content

Fisher Online update for 15 January 2022

Update 70.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8026321 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Location Czech - fixed some models, jam points, drop-off points in some places. Changing depths in some locations
  • Rowing boat No. 11 - increased speed, removed rear rodholder, increased turning speed
  • Added rowing boat No. 12 - has two rodholders in the front of the boat
  • Added logging the club's warehouse. Logs are displayed for the current day before the server restart
  • Other bug fixes that do not affect the gameplay

Changed files in this update

theFisher Online Content Depot 1094781
