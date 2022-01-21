 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Adarin Farm update for 21 January 2022

Adarin Farm is out in Early access

Share · View all patches · Build 8026273 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Farmers!

Adarin Farm is out in Early Access!

Let us know your feedback via the button in game or via the Steam discussion board.

Relax, chill and loot your way to Victory!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.