Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 15 January 2022

Hotfix is here!

Hey, Bikers!

We have just released a hotfix (1.0.38.12).

1.0.38.12 changelog:

  • Fixed the issue with wrong gameplay settings in-game save
  • Fixed the issue when you load the game with no motorcycles in save
  • Fixed wrong localization phrase in shop app.
  • Fixed not passing achieve todo, when the parameter is the same as in moto status.
  • Fixed possibility of unchecking achieve todo even if the quest value is lower than in the motorcycle.

Important!

If you have the problem with the gray screen after launching the game, please delete 'SYS_SETTINGS.json' and 'GAMEPLAY_SETTINGS.json' which you can find here:

C:[UserName]\PC\AppData\LocalLow\Play2ChillSA\MMS21

