Imagine Earth update for 15 January 2022

Update 1.5.1 - Challenge Seasons Hotfix 1

Update 1.5.1 - Challenge Seasons Hotfix 1 · Build 8026178

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes a few errors that have been reported:

  • Error related to navigation in constructs ring
  • Fixed translations of new challenge seasons feature
  • Error related to research
  • Error related to diplomacy
  • Malfunctioning of new lens flares in screenshots

Besides that we have received an error "IOException: The parameter is incorrect" related to the settings path on the local system of a few users. We are having trouble to identify the reason for this. It would be great if someone how is affected by this could get in contact with us via support@imagineearth.info.

