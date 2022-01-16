Voice Chat / Basic Customisation / Bug Fixes

Voice Chat:

Holding down "V" while in the lobby, or in-game will now activate voice chat, this is currently global, so everyone can hear you everywhere in the house, I'll be working on improving the sound, and potentially look at making it location-based, meaning people won't be able to hear you if they're on the other side of the house.

Basic "Skin Changer":

In the lobby you now have the ability to change your belt color, you can choose between White, Blue, Green, and Pink. This is just a placeholder as I'm currently looking at changing the current priest model into something that more accurately fits the theme of the game (it will still be a priest), and with that, I will expand on giving players the ability to customise and change their clothing in a more in-depth way. I hope this placeholder helps for now though!

Bug fixes: