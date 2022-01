Share · View all patches · Build 8026110 · Last edited 15 January 2022 – 09:09:08 UTC by Wendy

*Added a few player settings options.

Players can choose their movement hand and their shooting hand separately.

Players can make some adjustments to turning degrees / speed

*Adjusted the zone for racking the slide slightly larger to prevent missing the slide and grabbing gun as a

support hold (may need further adjusting)

*Fixed some Left handed body inventory bugs spawning mags with wrong rotation or not at all.