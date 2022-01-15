Jan 14th - Omicron Incursion

Breaking news!, the formidable Omicron and its Galactic Robot Empire has followed Bifron to the Underworld/ They want nothingless than eradicate all lives from all planets. Well this won't be easy, but let's teach Omicron a lesson and beat him back into oblivion!
Patch v7.55
Chnage open world maps to new event: Omicron Incursion.
Add new monsters: Deltacron and b.1.6.17.2 to open world.
Add new raid boss: Omicron. (50% chance to replace all raid boss spawns.)
Add new event items: Alein Chip.
Add new event raid boss material: Omicron Cell.
Add Toy Weapons and Sloth Armors to event shops. (new items coming next week.)
Add new anima drop from Omicron: Mutagen I-IV (reduce debuff duration by 15-30%.)
Added Wiktor's SSS : Life Steal - Inflict {0}s stun and drain LVL(50~100)% of Wiktor's missing HP from target as e.dmg.
Added Menalisa’s SSS : Dark Decay - Inflict TAL(33~66) netherBane and TAL(45~90) corruption on target for 23s.
Added Menalisa’s SSS : Blight - Reduce target's LVL(40~80)% MAG and [shadow] resistance by LVL(66~130)% for 23s.
Added Iaron’s SSS : Dragon Slayer - Deals 2xSTR(2x~4x) dmg (2x to Dragons) and reduce ATK and DEF by LVL(30~60)% for 23s.
Added Iaron’s SSS : Punisher - Deals 5xSTR(4x~8x) dmg with n.Attack element to wide area around Iaron.
Updated Envy Forest lighting.
Updated Mystic Wood's lighting.
