DemonsAreCrazy update for 15 January 2022

Jan 14th - Omicron Incursion

Breaking news!, the formidable Omicron and its Galactic Robot Empire has followed Bifron to the Underworld/ They want nothingless than eradicate all lives from all planets. Well this won't be easy, but let's teach Omicron a lesson and beat him back into oblivion!

Patch v7.55

  • Chnage open world maps to new event: Omicron Incursion.

  • Add new monsters: Deltacron and b.1.6.17.2 to open world.

  • Add new raid boss: Omicron. (50% chance to replace all raid boss spawns.)

  • Add new event items: Alein Chip.

  • Add new event raid boss material: Omicron Cell.

  • Add Toy Weapons and Sloth Armors to event shops. (new items coming next week.)

  • Add new anima drop from Omicron: Mutagen I-IV (reduce debuff duration by 15-30%.)

  • Added Wiktor's SSS : Life Steal - Inflict {0}s stun and drain LVL(50~100)% of Wiktor's missing HP from target as e.dmg.

  • Added Menalisa’s SSS : Dark Decay - Inflict TAL(33~66) netherBane and TAL(45~90) corruption on target for 23s.

  • Added Menalisa’s SSS : Blight - Reduce target's LVL(40~80)% MAG and [shadow] resistance by LVL(66~130)% for 23s.

  • Added Iaron’s SSS : Dragon Slayer - Deals 2xSTR(2x~4x) dmg (2x to Dragons) and reduce ATK and DEF by LVL(30~60)% for 23s.

  • Added Iaron’s SSS : Punisher - Deals 5xSTR(4x~8x) dmg with n.Attack element to wide area around Iaron.

  • Updated Envy Forest lighting.

  • Updated Mystic Wood's lighting.

