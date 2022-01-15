 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Supraland Six Inches Under update for 15 January 2022

Update V1.0.5344

Share · View all patches · Build 8025883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.5344

  • Fixed hardlock in front of bank and softlock in vault
  • Localization fixes + updates 💬
  • Controller Key bindings arrow symbols fixed ◀️ ▶️
  • Debug Display defaults to off now
  • QUEST TEXT now always Uppercase regardless of language 💌
  • Added warning for very high resolution scale settings
  • Real Floating Man Quest saves properly now :save:
  • Fixed Factory pipe puzzle sometimes breaking 🥢
  • Fixed holes where you can fall out of the world 🕳️
  • Improved gameplay of a puzzle in Industrial Area
  • Fixed broken collision of secret window in boss castle blocking you 🏰
  • Fixed some more softlocks where you had to reset to last checkpoint
  • Game no longer runs as demo if it can't connect to Steam to verify ownership
  • Misc. other changes

Changed files in this update

Supraland Six Inches Under Content Depot 1522871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.