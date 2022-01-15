Update V1.0.5344

Version 1.0.5344
- Fixed hardlock in front of bank and softlock in vault
- Localization fixes + updates 💬
- Controller Key bindings arrow symbols fixed ◀️ ▶️
- Debug Display defaults to off now
- QUEST TEXT now always Uppercase regardless of language 💌
- Added warning for very high resolution scale settings
- Real Floating Man Quest saves properly now :save:
- Fixed Factory pipe puzzle sometimes breaking 🥢
- Fixed holes where you can fall out of the world 🕳️
- Improved gameplay of a puzzle in Industrial Area
- Fixed broken collision of secret window in boss castle blocking you 🏰
- Fixed some more softlocks where you had to reset to last checkpoint
- Game no longer runs as demo if it can't connect to Steam to verify ownership
- Misc. other changes
Changed files in this update