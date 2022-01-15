Fixes
- The rotating background on start menu that I added last patch would sometimes get overlapping backgrounds. That has been fixed.
- On the solo mission train map, the train frontal attack would sometimes hit itself... so edgy.
- Removed a few left over "you're running out of time!" dialogue lines from missions that long ago used to have a countdown timer. I replaced them with words of encouragement.
- I increased the camera distance on last patch, but on some missions it was just annoying, so now enemies become relevant only when it makes sense.
Changes
- Added an option to enable/disable audio when game is not in focus (alt tab / minimized) left it On by default. If you change it it requires a game restart to take effect.
- I allowed all the character special attacks to be used on solo missions. it's actually a lot of fun.
- The charging/loading/timer hexagon UI element now has a black border so it's easier to see.
- On solo missions: Mission targets that you must kill/destroy now have an arrow on top so they're easier to identify.
- On the train map, the train now explodes with a much greater boom value when you destroy it.
- Removed shadows from a bunch of flat objects that were on the ground.
- Added an "Online Play" button on StartMenu, but it's not enabled yet. I just want you to know it's coming soon.
Changed files in this update