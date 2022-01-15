1/15/2022 Update

-
A new course has been added, hop along rooftops and over the docks to a new best time!
You can now select your preferred pickup position for guns, located under Settings in the Quick Menu.
Players can scale their player bodies in relation to their real world bodies by clicking and holding the left stick in for a few seconds. This is useful for if you happen to be stuck with odd sized bodies due to previous bugs.
Fixed sniper rotation bug when set onto a rack.
Fixed sword climbing bug while using grip to climb.
Fixed Swing Shot indication pointing the wrong way.
