Big Booty Adventures update for 15 January 2022

1/15/2022 Update

15 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • A new course has been added, hop along rooftops and over the docks to a new best time!

  • You can now select your preferred pickup position for guns, located under Settings in the Quick Menu.

  • Players can scale their player bodies in relation to their real world bodies by clicking and holding the left stick in for a few seconds. This is useful for if you happen to be stuck with odd sized bodies due to previous bugs.

  • Fixed sniper rotation bug when set onto a rack.

  • Fixed sword climbing bug while using grip to climb.

  • Fixed Swing Shot indication pointing the wrong way.

