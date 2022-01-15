0.0.2b - January 14th

Patch 0.0.2b:
- Tooltip for items you can open no longer show consumable stats (example: box of nails was showing 0 0 0 0)
- Possible fix for the death dance (dead characters repeatedly playing death animation)
- More fixes for inventory bugs
- Pressing ESC with inventory open will toggle inventory before opening menu
- Player now moves 20% slower when walking backwards
- Fixed lighting build parts not saving
- Added a hotkey to invert mouse settings (default is Shift+Up Arrow)
Changed files in this update