DeadPoly update for 15 January 2022

0.0.2b - January 14th

Build 8025817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.0.2b:

  • Tooltip for items you can open no longer show consumable stats (example: box of nails was showing 0 0 0 0)
  • Possible fix for the death dance (dead characters repeatedly playing death animation)
  • More fixes for inventory bugs
  • Pressing ESC with inventory open will toggle inventory before opening menu
  • Player now moves 20% slower when walking backwards
  • Fixed lighting build parts not saving
  • Added a hotkey to invert mouse settings (default is Shift+Up Arrow)

