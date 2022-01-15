 Skip to content

The Sapling update for 15 January 2022

Patch 9.38

Patch 9.38

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made the time jump dynamic: the player can now choose how many years to skip!
  • Polished the walking system, which should drastically decrease the amount of animals floating or sinking in the floor
  • Revised the memory overload prevention: automatic level reload every 2000 years (and time speed continues after reload)
  • Fixed another group of 'impossible animals', related to eye positioning, that made the game glitch
  • Fixed a bug where all animations suddenly stop after a few years of playing
  • Fixed randomly appearing infrequent crash when animal animations were reset (as preparation for the next animation)
  • Fixed randomly appearing infrequent crash when a new animal was created
  • Fixed a lot of warnings that appeared in the log files, so that the errors become easier to spot

