- Made the time jump dynamic: the player can now choose how many years to skip!
- Polished the walking system, which should drastically decrease the amount of animals floating or sinking in the floor
- Revised the memory overload prevention: automatic level reload every 2000 years (and time speed continues after reload)
- Fixed another group of 'impossible animals', related to eye positioning, that made the game glitch
- Fixed a bug where all animations suddenly stop after a few years of playing
- Fixed randomly appearing infrequent crash when animal animations were reset (as preparation for the next animation)
- Fixed randomly appearing infrequent crash when a new animal was created
- Fixed a lot of warnings that appeared in the log files, so that the errors become easier to spot
The Sapling update for 15 January 2022
Patch 9.38
Patchnotes via Steam Community
