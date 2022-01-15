Airmen 1.22.4: Ship Shader Update

This week's update tackles many small and large visual tweaks throughout the game. Firstly, the ship part shader has been overhualed to better represent metallic surfaces. The water shader has also received a shininess boost and will properly glint with the reflection of the sun. Airmen components also receive a literal buff as a side effect of these improvements.
Join us on Discord for public playtests Friday at 12pm ET, Saturday at 3pm ET, and Monday at 7pm ET.
1.22.4
Major Features
- Reworked the ship part shader to make metallic components look more metallic.
Minor Features
- Float stone parts will shade darker when damaged.
- Tweaked water shader to be shinier.
- The black flag activates after 60 seconds instead of immediately.
- Added 25% to 100% damage ramping for most weapons between 10 to 20 meters. Reduced existing damage ramping effects.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some outpost upgrades appearing twice in the supplier list.
- Fixed fog being incredibly dense at high altitudes in foggy weathers.
Changed files in this update