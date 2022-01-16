Ephemeral Tale: Major Update #8 (Bye bye, Early Access!)

What's up, puppers?

Beautiful pixel art. Blazing fast battles. An epic mountain of loot. After over a year in Early Access and now 8 major content updates (plus who KNOWS how many smaller ones), Ephemeral Tale is finally leaving Early Access and considered a "finished," "complete" game! To anyone who has been on this ride with me for a while, you'll know how odd a statement that is.

Wow, how time flies. The patch is here today (a few days late, thanks to some last-minute bugs that crept up), but we will be OFFICIALLY celebrating release on Tuesday!

When the game originally launched (into EA), we launched with a beginning, middle and end. I didn't want you to get a quarter, or half of a product-- I wanted you to get a full product that would continue to grow over time. I think that I've managed to deliver on that promise and so many others I've made since we started this path.

I'm so incredibly proud of what you guys have helped me make here, and it wouldn't be the same game without your feedback, support and time. From bug fixes, forum posts, reviews (positive OR negative!), to YouTube videos and even fan art! You guys have made this the best part of my life, bar none.

Real quick, let's go over the patch notes:

Added some new chests to the main hub

The Lost Caverns and Time-Lost Caverns have been given an overhaul

Lowered the hit rate of Bibbity by 10%

Lowered the Magic Attack of Bibbity by 10%

Lowered the hit rate of various bosses by 10%

Adjusted text in Lost Caverns to further emphasize importance on swapping gear

Increased default durability values by 10-20% across the rarity spectrum

Sped up “Game over” monologue by ~30%

Removed “Win Streak” scaling from the game

Soon, we'll start a conversation about the next game I'll be making (the work on it has already begun!), and I've got plans for some further balance fixes coming relatively soon, and we still have a couple major updates in the pipes as well! But for now... Enjoy Ephemeral Tale. It's (in my opinion) an awesome game that has only become what it has because of all of you.

Thank you!

We'll talk again soon,

-- Ryan

