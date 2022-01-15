 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 15 January 2022

Beta 3.785 Just Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8025386 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.785_Just_Bugfixes

This one just has some bugfixes, none of them TOO serious. That's kind of the idea for the period leading up out of beta. Hopefully if things are looking good, then Monday might be the day. I guess maybe Tuesday if the winter storm coming up knocks out my power, or if there are enough bugs that we need one more day of testing at that time.

More to come soon!

View more data in app history for build 8025386
