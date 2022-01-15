Feature Friday - January 14, 2022

203.6 - 'beta' branch
- Added a new music track to [redacted].
- You now fall in love with statues and figurines depicting creatures you would normally fall in love with.
- Renamed "desert rifle"" to "Isaachar rifle"".
- Renamed "borderlands revolver" to "chrome revolver".
- Added new descriptions for the following guns and ammo: Issachar rifle, carbine, sniper rifle, musket, chain laser, linear cannon, freeze ray, blood-gradient hand vacuum, chaingun, chrome revolver, semi-automatic pistol, chain pistol, pump shotgun, combat shotgun, lead slug, electrobow, grenade launcher, missile launcher, HE missile, phase cannon, nullray pistol, short bow, compound bow, and flamethrower.
- Adjusted the tiers of some missile weapons.
- Fixed a typo in Goek's dialog.
- The life drain effect of bloody soup sludges no longer triggers on all weapon hits, instead restricted to a hit from their bloody pseudopod.
- Fixed a bug that caused the "Hole Like a Head" achievement to not unlock if you had multiple heads.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze if you were dominating an object requiring fungal vision as the shimmering effect expired.
- Fixed a bug that caused the shimmering screen effect from consuming Eater's flesh to persist when dominating another creature.
