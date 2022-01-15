 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

琉隐 update for 15 January 2022

Game update

Share · View all patches · Build 8025183 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



adjustment

  1. Yanteng mechanism time of zhenmocang Temple increased from 1.5 seconds to 2.5 seconds.
  2. Spirit weapon thousand hands mode increases movement speed by 20%.
  3. Double click the direction key to increase the reserved time by 35%.
  4. Lightsaber thunderbolt buckle HP reduced from 30% to 15% and damage increased at the same time.
  5. Increase flying immortal damage of lightsaber skill.

repair

  1. Fix the problem of abnormal collision of some models in mocang temple.

Note: This update will detect the module before repair, which is expected to take about 5 minutes.

Changed files in this update

琉隐 Content Depot 1482321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.