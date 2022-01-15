Game update

adjustment
- Yanteng mechanism time of zhenmocang Temple increased from 1.5 seconds to 2.5 seconds.
- Spirit weapon thousand hands mode increases movement speed by 20%.
- Double click the direction key to increase the reserved time by 35%.
- Lightsaber thunderbolt buckle HP reduced from 30% to 15% and damage increased at the same time.
- Increase flying immortal damage of lightsaber skill.
repair
- Fix the problem of abnormal collision of some models in mocang temple.
Note: This update will detect the module before repair, which is expected to take about 5 minutes.
Changed files in this update