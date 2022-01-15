Early access release imminent!! DR4X Weekly Changelog #26: 1/14/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8025174 · Last edited 15 January 2022 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy

DR4X will be purchaseable in 4 hours as of this announcement! Got a new trailer for it and everything. Thanks for all your support!

As always, what follows is a summary of all changes made this week.

Gameplay and UI

-Improvements to office IRC

-Now have the option to Right click to deselect units. (toggleable in options menu)

-Escape deselects

-Lore clarificatition

-Clicking the x on unit info actually deselects unit

-Added Moth Man

-Added Moth Man Lair

-Improved name gen for dark forces

-Fixed bug where dark force would have tags in its name

-More random events where various units join you

-Add monster spawn events that vary based on wild forces option (spiders and such on insects for example)

-Added new event where ranger joins your cause

-Had to remove 8 of the temporary unit portraits for release, they will be remade so they wont be gone for too long

-Improved new unit portraits

-Tweaked "your friend" minigame

-Neural net improvements

-Nodenet improvements

-New song, updated version of main theme, plays alongside old main theme in game now

-More hints added

Bug Fixes

-Fixed item dupe glitch

-Fix bug where tunnels still allow travel to destroyed tunnels.

-Fixed game breaking save file bug that had to do with dark forces

-Fixed bug where artifact chest is dropped under character on transformation into a ghoul

-Fixed bug where dark force would sometimes spawn with JUST a warrior

-Fixed bug where choosing random faction wouldnt ever choose dark force

-Fixded bug where commands wouldnt be assigned the correct keys for unit polacement when deploying causing various issues like tiles being highlighted for no reason

-Fix bug where tile not unmarked when unit built

Balancing

-Towns can now get monster infestations

-Dark forces now start with more (and more appropriate) stuff, riddles starts with arsonists and so on

-Red gremlins now have 1 piercing and 1 piercing armor by default

-Gave brown gremlins +1 piercing damage

-Gave dripping gremlins +1 piercing damage

-Gave green gremlins +1 piercing damage

-Reduced normal gremlins preffered damage type by 1 (which means 4 each)

-Gave all gremlin settlers +1 of their preferred damage type (which means 5 each)

-Increased base misery upkeep of all gremlins by 1

Suggestion for testers

-Lots of new stuff to check out!