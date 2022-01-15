Early access release imminent!! DR4X Weekly Changelog #26: 1/14/2022

DR4X will be purchaseable in 4 hours as of this announcement! Got a new trailer for it and everything. Thanks for all your support!
As always, what follows is a summary of all changes made this week.
Gameplay and UI
-Improvements to office IRC
-Now have the option to Right click to deselect units. (toggleable in options menu)
-Escape deselects
-Lore clarificatition
-Clicking the x on unit info actually deselects unit
-Added Moth Man
-Added Moth Man Lair
-Improved name gen for dark forces
-Fixed bug where dark force would have tags in its name
-More random events where various units join you
-Add monster spawn events that vary based on wild forces option (spiders and such on insects for example)
-Added new event where ranger joins your cause
-Had to remove 8 of the temporary unit portraits for release, they will be remade so they wont be gone for too long
-Improved new unit portraits
-Tweaked "your friend" minigame
-Neural net improvements
-Nodenet improvements
-New song, updated version of main theme, plays alongside old main theme in game now
-More hints added
Bug Fixes
-Fixed item dupe glitch
-Fix bug where tunnels still allow travel to destroyed tunnels.
-Fixed game breaking save file bug that had to do with dark forces
-Fixed bug where artifact chest is dropped under character on transformation into a ghoul
-Fixed bug where dark force would sometimes spawn with JUST a warrior
-Fixed bug where choosing random faction wouldnt ever choose dark force
-Fixded bug where commands wouldnt be assigned the correct keys for unit polacement when deploying causing various issues like tiles being highlighted for no reason
-Fix bug where tile not unmarked when unit built
Balancing
-Towns can now get monster infestations
-Dark forces now start with more (and more appropriate) stuff, riddles starts with arsonists and so on
-Red gremlins now have 1 piercing and 1 piercing armor by default
-Gave brown gremlins +1 piercing damage
-Gave dripping gremlins +1 piercing damage
-Gave green gremlins +1 piercing damage
-Reduced normal gremlins preffered damage type by 1 (which means 4 each)
-Gave all gremlin settlers +1 of their preferred damage type (which means 5 each)
-Increased base misery upkeep of all gremlins by 1
Suggestion for testers
-Lots of new stuff to check out!
