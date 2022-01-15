Patch 19.1.1

Back to repairs from Update 19 Miolhrians....
Here is what we have in store!!
- Minor Updates to homes and Poi's!
-
- Overhauled HUD based on Mi Device!
-
- Rebalanced Most Mio'la'mon (pet) Attack+Defense+Flee Stats!
-
- Starting Work on Story-Mode for Beta Build!
-
- Vending Machine Update 2.0!
-
- Multiple Base Fixes!
-
- 2 New Pets Added in for testing build!
-
- Attack Boost and Defense Boost Meds Added for testing build!
-
- Updated Special Items in most Vending Machines!
-
- Beta Vending Machine Added to Test Build with Pets "Life Abilities"!
-
- Sick Status Update!
-
- Sickness Status can now be removed through Honey and some soups!
-
- Full Honey +100% Chance
-
- Half Honey +50% Chance
and much more to come....
Thanks again to all the latest testers!!
Have a Great Night Miolhrians!!!
