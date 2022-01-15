 Skip to content

Survive Me Miolhr update for 15 January 2022

Patch 19.1.1

Back to repairs from Update 19 Miolhrians....

Here is what we have in store!!

  • Minor Updates to homes and Poi's!
    • Overhauled HUD based on Mi Device!
  • Rebalanced Most Mio'la'mon (pet) Attack+Defense+Flee Stats!
    • Starting Work on Story-Mode for Beta Build!
    • Vending Machine Update 2.0!
    • Multiple Base Fixes!
    • 2 New Pets Added in for testing build!
  • Attack Boost and Defense Boost Meds Added for testing build!
  • Updated Special Items in most Vending Machines!
    • Beta Vending Machine Added to Test Build with Pets "Life Abilities"!
    • Sick Status Update!
    • Sickness Status can now be removed through Honey and some soups!
    • Full Honey +100% Chance
    • Half Honey +50% Chance

and much more to come....

Thanks again to all the latest testers!!

Have a Great Night Miolhrians!!!

