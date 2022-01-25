Patch Notes V2.10

Version: Rocket League v2.10
Scheduled Release: 1/25/2022, 4 p.m. PST / 1/26/2022, 12 a.m. UTC
NEW CONTENT
Neon Nights
v2.10 prepares Rocket League for Neon Nights
- Neon Nights begins on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 9 a.m. PST (5 p.m. UTC)
- Unlock new items by completing Neon Nights Event Challenges
- Items from Golden Moons are eligible for trade-up
- Heatseeker Ricochet will be playable as an LTM on Rocket Labs Arenas
Esports Shop
Away Kits have been added for all teams in the Esports Shop
Teams Complexity (NA) and Misfits Gaming (EU) have been added to the Esports Shop
- Both teams have home and away kits
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a player-to-player trading bug involving the ‘Accept Trade’ button
- Fixed a bug with player reporting from the Friends List while transitioning to the post-match screen
- Fixed appearance of the Swayzee Decal on painted Car Bodies
- Fixed a visual bug with the Challenges widget when all available Rewards are claimed
- Fixed appearance of Black-Painted Trihedron Decal
