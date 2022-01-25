 Skip to content

Rocket League update for 25 January 2022

Patch Notes V2.10

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: Rocket League v2.10

Scheduled Release: 1/25/2022, 4 p.m. PST / 1/26/2022, 12 a.m. UTC

NEW CONTENT

Neon Nights

  • v2.10 prepares Rocket League for Neon Nights

    • Neon Nights begins on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 9 a.m. PST (5 p.m. UTC)
    • Unlock new items by completing Neon Nights Event Challenges
    • Items from Golden Moons are eligible for trade-up
    • Heatseeker Ricochet will be playable as an LTM on Rocket Labs Arenas

Esports Shop

  • Away Kits have been added for all teams in the Esports Shop

  • Teams Complexity (NA) and Misfits Gaming (EU) have been added to the Esports Shop

    • Both teams have home and away kits

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a player-to-player trading bug involving the ‘Accept Trade’ button
  • Fixed a bug with player reporting from the Friends List while transitioning to the post-match screen
  • Fixed appearance of the Swayzee Decal on painted Car Bodies
  • Fixed a visual bug with the Challenges widget when all available Rewards are claimed
  • Fixed appearance of Black-Painted Trihedron Decal

