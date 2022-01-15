 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 15 January 2022

14 Jan 22 Early Access Build

Share · View all patches · Build 8025024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed a bug where the AI could get confused about which weapon to use on a vehicle or ship with two ordnance weapons and get stuck
  • fixed units being able to be placed in Setup upstairs in hexes with rubble counters in them (before it turns into a 'real' Rubble hex)
  • fixed Deadly skill being sometimes not counted
  • Determined to Fight: fixed the Mistaken Airstrike roll

