Update 3: Minor Fixes & Improvements

- Schematic Selector now works correctly.
- Added a Saturation slider setting, for those who prefer a little less color, we get it! The default Saturation is now lower than before, so feel free to change it in the settings if you prefer the original!
- Fixed sometimes can't destroy a Rocket/Spaceship even if there are no blocks built on it.
- Fixed pressing T while in photo mode breaks all the controls and requires a game restart to fix
- Improved creature death animation, added a creature spawning animation, the red hit effect on creatures is now stronger and more noticeable.
- The Schematic Projector will now tell you if there are any incorrect blocks when you activate it.
- Fix quest icon shows a random number on it.
- Fix grass held in hand changes visual top side when rotating.
- Updated some non English language text.
