Hot-fix #7

-Added armor to building objects.
-Added weapon bench T3 to T2 weapon bench.
-Added +5 Pierce Damage to all arrows.
-Added option to invert mouse X/Y axis.
-Added chat scroll [UP/Down Arrows] and fast chat scroll [Shift + Up/Down Arrows].
-Adjusted ring station crafting requirements.
-Adjusted magic book crafting cost.
-Adjusted necklace crafting requirements.
-Adjusted clay and brick recipes.
-Changed profession XP gain from certain items.
-Changed bows back to original damage.
-Fixed sulfur description.
-Fixed multiple inputs working while chat box has keyboard focus.
-Fixed energy and mana drain when hunger and/or thirst is low.
-Fixed lighting ball spell adding a lot of light.
-Fixed scorpion queen knocking players back when summoning scorpions.
-Fixed two exploits of crouching while casting and dodge rolling while casting.
-Fixed up crab spawners in savage area having bosses all the time.
-Fixed too many wolfs in savage area.
-Fixed not being able to walk on steps in middle area.
-Fixed some containers on map being 10 second respawns.
-Fixed banner collisions in center area.
-Fixed building object descriptions.
-Fixed pierce damage displaying wrong in the UI.
-Fixed holy damage happening when getting hit while casting a holy spell.
-Fixed crab decaying in fish trap.
-Fixed able to equip items without meeting level requirements.
-Fixed compost bin not stating it makes fertilizer.
-Fixed AI not despawning when player character is destroyed.
-Fixed loading screen text.
-Increased dagger attack speed.
-Increased XP from crafting weapons and armors.
-Made clay recipe give flasks back.
-Updated replaceable buildings to work for all types of buildings.
-Updated chat messages to have the hour padded with a zero.
-Updated wall objects to be placeable on defensive walls.
-Updated crafting to allow certain crafted items to give experience for multiple professions.
-Updated building system to allow inverted triangle walls to be placed next to roof pieces.
-Removed ability to land critical hits on building objects.
-Removed knockback on holy pulse spells.
-Removed when receiving damage bows and staffs canceling their attacks fixes getting stuck in charge state and infinite stats.
-Removed building armor and set it so buildings only take 30% damage.
-Removed ice ball lighting effect.
-Reworked benches that aren't heavy to be picked up again.
-Reworked workstation crafting recipes.
-Reworked repair kits to not stack but have more charges.
-Turned torch sound down.
-Tweaked XP gain from filling flasks.
-Tweaked Savage town no build zone.
-Tweaked mage armor tied to armor smith and enchanting XP.
-Tweaked staff charge aiming to be in the same location as the bow so crosshair doesn't move.
-Tweaked target dummy to able to be picked back up.
-Tweaked steel tools to blacksmithing profession.
-Tweaked corner roof to also cost planks.
Changed files in this update