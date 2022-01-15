Hot-fix #7

-Added armor to building objects.

-Added weapon bench T3 to T2 weapon bench.

-Added +5 Pierce Damage to all arrows.

-Added option to invert mouse X/Y axis.

-Added chat scroll [UP/Down Arrows] and fast chat scroll [Shift + Up/Down Arrows].

-Adjusted ring station crafting requirements.

-Adjusted magic book crafting cost.

-Adjusted necklace crafting requirements.

-Adjusted clay and brick recipes.

-Changed profession XP gain from certain items.

-Changed bows back to original damage.

-Fixed sulfur description.

-Fixed multiple inputs working while chat box has keyboard focus.

-Fixed energy and mana drain when hunger and/or thirst is low.

-Fixed lighting ball spell adding a lot of light.

-Fixed scorpion queen knocking players back when summoning scorpions.

-Fixed two exploits of crouching while casting and dodge rolling while casting.

-Fixed up crab spawners in savage area having bosses all the time.

-Fixed too many wolfs in savage area.

-Fixed not being able to walk on steps in middle area.

-Fixed some containers on map being 10 second respawns.

-Fixed banner collisions in center area.

-Fixed building object descriptions.

-Fixed pierce damage displaying wrong in the UI.

-Fixed holy damage happening when getting hit while casting a holy spell.

-Fixed crab decaying in fish trap.

-Fixed able to equip items without meeting level requirements.

-Fixed compost bin not stating it makes fertilizer.

-Fixed AI not despawning when player character is destroyed.

-Fixed loading screen text.

-Increased dagger attack speed.

-Increased XP from crafting weapons and armors.

-Made clay recipe give flasks back.

-Updated replaceable buildings to work for all types of buildings.

-Updated chat messages to have the hour padded with a zero.

-Updated wall objects to be placeable on defensive walls.

-Updated crafting to allow certain crafted items to give experience for multiple professions.

-Updated building system to allow inverted triangle walls to be placed next to roof pieces.

-Removed ability to land critical hits on building objects.

-Removed knockback on holy pulse spells.

-Removed when receiving damage bows and staffs canceling their attacks fixes getting stuck in charge state and infinite stats.

-Removed building armor and set it so buildings only take 30% damage.

-Removed ice ball lighting effect.

-Reworked benches that aren't heavy to be picked up again.

-Reworked workstation crafting recipes.

-Reworked repair kits to not stack but have more charges.

-Turned torch sound down.

-Tweaked XP gain from filling flasks.

-Tweaked Savage town no build zone.

-Tweaked mage armor tied to armor smith and enchanting XP.

-Tweaked staff charge aiming to be in the same location as the bow so crosshair doesn't move.

-Tweaked target dummy to able to be picked back up.

-Tweaked steel tools to blacksmithing profession.

-Tweaked corner roof to also cost planks.