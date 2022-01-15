 Skip to content

幻想曹操传 Fantasy of Caocao update for 15 January 2022

1.115.1 updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-第一二章敌人智商降低

  • 第二章 徐州陶谦剧本问题修复
  • 调低碧眼怜惜闪避概率

Changed files in this update

幻想曹操传 Content Depot 1724911
