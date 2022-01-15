 Skip to content

Hero Lodge update for 15 January 2022

Patch 1.0.10b

Share · View all patches · Build 8024839 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now zoom in/out during enemy turns. It will no longer auto

zoom in during enemy turns (It will still zoom out if you're zoomed in

to the highest zoom level). The game will still automatically zoom

(and prohibit zooming) in certain situations: cutscenes, enemies spawning,

dialogue, special enemy moves, etc.

Fast Forward arrows position moved down.

Fixed a few zoom related glitches (if you zoomed as you won a

level it would be stuck between zoom levels, breaking pixel perfect).

While at max zoom out, certain camera options are now forced (instant cam on hero swap

forced to true, refocus cam on move forced to false): the opposite of these options were

creating jarring camera movements when at max zoom level.

