- fixed special weapons missing icons.
- added stricter map bound limits, all ships can no longer go beyond the bounds of the map. Attempting to weed out the "missing ship" bug where there is a mystery ship preventing mission success.
- fixed scanner visible range, ship visible flag for targeting was broken allowing ships that were not in scanner range of any ships to be fired upon.
- adjusted conquest sector visual sizes for more spacing and less clutter.
BattleGroupVR update for 15 January 2022
Small Patch 1/15/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
