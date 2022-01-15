 Skip to content

BattleGroupVR update for 15 January 2022

Small Patch 1/15/2022

Build 8024747

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed special weapons missing icons.
  • added stricter map bound limits, all ships can no longer go beyond the bounds of the map. Attempting to weed out the "missing ship" bug where there is a mystery ship preventing mission success.
  • fixed scanner visible range, ship visible flag for targeting was broken allowing ships that were not in scanner range of any ships to be fired upon.
  • adjusted conquest sector visual sizes for more spacing and less clutter.

