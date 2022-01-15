Features
- Mushrooms! They now randomly generate on planets and clump together into large groups
- Asteroid Belts can now be in multiple belts, or even scattered around not forming a solid belt
- Chance Cube Event - You have a chance when visiting Stars to get a chance cube on 7/25 and 11/25
- Slave Star Animations - They now pulse to show they are being drained
- Galaxy Map Backgrounds - Whichever Galaxy you are in will now show up in the background and fade as you move around
Tweaks
- Added more prompts for various species
- Crash File now contains some extra info for testing
- Made a few arrays bigger to help with Procedural stuff causing overflow, will take up slightly more memory
Bugfixes
- Fixed Hel crash bug that some were running into
Changed files in this update