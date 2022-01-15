 Skip to content

Stellaxy update for 15 January 2022

1.0.9.3_O

Share · View all patches · Build 8024725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • Mushrooms! They now randomly generate on planets and clump together into large groups
  • Asteroid Belts can now be in multiple belts, or even scattered around not forming a solid belt
  • Chance Cube Event - You have a chance when visiting Stars to get a chance cube on 7/25 and 11/25
  • Slave Star Animations - They now pulse to show they are being drained
  • Galaxy Map Backgrounds - Whichever Galaxy you are in will now show up in the background and fade as you move around

Tweaks

  • Added more prompts for various species
  • Crash File now contains some extra info for testing
  • Made a few arrays bigger to help with Procedural stuff causing overflow, will take up slightly more memory

Bugfixes

  • Fixed Hel crash bug that some were running into

