Beacon 3.03

Patch 3.03 is released including dozens of balance tweaks and fixes! Some of the notable changes this patch are increases in difficulty, balance tweaks to many enemies and bosses, and new backtrack boosters added to many arenas to allow players to backtrack in levels 1 and 2. Another small patch will be released in the coming weeks with some highly requested changes!

Read the full patch notes below and let us know if you have any more issues or suggestions!

Patch 3.03

Balance

Difficulty: Player Damage Taken - Increased damage taken by the player on Easy by 5%, Default by 10%, Hard by 15%, and Extreme by 20%

Difficulty: Explosive Self-Damage - Increased Explosive Self Damage taken on Extreme by 25%

Difficulty: Stormcells - Increased chance of Stormcells on all difficulty types

Player - Freja will now hold her arm up to aim on a target while moving even if not firing

Stormcell: Spore Rain - Reduced the amount of spore fruit drops during the Stormcell

Swampspore and Succulent Tree Fruit - Reduced chance for Fruit health drops to spawn

Shop - Removed Grenades from shop to prevent them being picked up before being bought

Small Crates - Increased the chance of small crate spawns in bonus loot zones by 20%

Crate: Crystal Prism - Removed rotation from crystal prism to prevent player getting stuck while looting items

Level 1 and 2 End Arenas - Added backtrack boosters to many arenas to allow backtracking after the arena has ended

Trap: Shipping Drop - Removed instant kill on player, added telegraph hologram in landing zone

Mementos: Patch Boxes - Increased the chance for Patch Box mementos to spawn on upper spires

Weapon Ship Drone - Removed from the game while bug that breaks input when not played through Steam exists

Enemy Spawns - Increased the amount of Medium and Large enemies spawned in levels 5 and 6

Enemy: Prism Fortification Drone - Increased heal rate and added new healing trail effect that siphons onto enemies being healed

Enemy: Prism Trench Droid - Increased movement speed, added knockback explosion to Sonic Teleport take off and landing

Enemies: Prism Pyro Droids - Pyro Droids MK1 through MK3 are no longer Flammable

Enemy: Prism Pyro Droid MK1 - Increased move speed, decreased cooldown on Flamethrower, Flamethrower can now be used while moving

Enemy: Prism Pyro Droid MK3 - Increased Flame Cannon fire rate, decreased cooldown of Flame Cannon, changed from 4 shots to 2-4 random shots. Increased movement speed. Increased Flame Dash distance and speed, reduced dash cooldown, and removed 2 stage dash. Increased Flame Pod cooldown, decreased Flame Pod lifetime, and removed Pause while Flame Pods are summoned.

Enemy: Prism Tesla Droid MK1 - Decreased Tesla Dash cooldown, decreased time Shield is deactivated after Tesla Charge

Enemy: Prism Tesla Droid MK3 - Increased health, increased movement speed, increased Tesla Pulse bullet speed, decreased Teleport cooldown, decreased damage and frequency of Tesla Dome zaps

Enemy: Solus Firefly - Reduced charge cooldown, increased charge speed and homing, reduced successful latch blind duration

Enemy: Solus Prime - Reduced charge cooldown, increased charge move speed and homing, reduced charge impact stun duration, increased max health

Enemy: Uncharted Nematode - Reduced charge time from 12 seconds to 4 seconds, increased float speed slightly, reduced explosion damage by half

Act 1 Boss: Tritoraptor Matriarch - Increased movement speed, increased Melee damage, increased cooldown on abilities after Melee, changed Health for Stage 2 from 1200 to 1000

Act 1 Boss: Flauros Aphelion - Increased max health, increased move speed, increased speed and homing of Flauros Bloat projectiles, reduced chance for Health to drop off of Bloats, added chance when the Aphelion is damaged to release 3 explosive flame projectiles

Act 1 Boss: MK-X Spider Droids - Increased max health slightly, increased Excavation MK-X Spider laser sweep speed

Mutation: Leeching Tentacle - Increased Lifesteal from 10% to 20%, increased melee damage, and increased max lifesteal amount to 10 health

Mutation: Spore Mound and Spore Pustules - Removed self-damage from Rotspore clouds released by both mutations

Auxiliary: Deployable Turret - Re-added Rocket variant rarely, fixed turrets being able to be placed on moving platforms

Pickup: Flydrop Core - Changed from complete removal of Stamina Regen to reduce Stamina Regen Delay by 2 Seconds

Pickup: Bio-Extractor - Increased enemies killed to trigger the heal from 1 to 3, increased heal from 1-3 to 5

Pickup: Tritoraptor Egg - Decreased Heal to 40, added 120 Stamina regeneration

Pickup: Crab Legs - Decreased Heal to 80, reduced Stamina regeneration to 200

Passive: Nanomed Backup - Added effect and sound when heal activates

Pickup: Soured Veins - Reduced Stamina decrease from 300 to 150

Weapon: Magrail Projectiles - Adjusted Magrail Gibs released after impact to roll around slightly and stay closer to the enemy they impact

Weapon: Tesla Pulse Projectiles - Increased speed of Tesla Pulse projectiles on the Tesla Pistol and Tesla Pulse Rifle

Weapon: Mini Launcher and Splitshot (Variant) - Increased homing power, increased lower damage range slightly

Weapon: Impeder and Flubbernator (Variant) - Reduced reload regeneration speed, reduced Flubbernator Max Ammo

Weapon: Quill Gatling and Lance Keeper (Variant) - Renamed to Quill Mammoth, Increased fire rate

Weapon: Bone Bouncer and Far Flung (Variant) - Reduced ricochet limit on bones from 5 to 3

Audio

Level 5 Announcer VO - Added Announcer lines to Level 5 when the Power Core is activated and after the central elevator is activated

Ambient Audio - Added new Ambient audio loops to dozens of Prism, Solus, and Native levels

Fixes