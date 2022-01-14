 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mini Golf Worlds VR update for 14 January 2022

Minor Patch 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 8024627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch contains misc visual fixes, and bug fixes.

  • Fixed issue preventing the tutorial from starting on HTC Vive headsets
  • Fixed tiling issue with floor on space hole 3 and 18
  • Updated normal map for floor on space hole 3 and 18
  • Increased tiling on dirt wall material in the caves and fixed issue with texture seam
  • Fixed issue with Cave hole 13 ramp causing the collider to not line up with visuals on the left side
  • Updated the ramp material on Cave hole 7
  • Updated sand texture in underwater levels and fixed issue with texture seam

Let me know if there are still any issues encountered with the HTC Vive in-game tutorial and I'll do my best to fix them.

Changed files in this update

Mini Golf Worlds VR Content Depot 1679931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.