Minor Patch 1.01

This patch contains misc visual fixes, and bug fixes.
- Fixed issue preventing the tutorial from starting on HTC Vive headsets
- Fixed tiling issue with floor on space hole 3 and 18
- Updated normal map for floor on space hole 3 and 18
- Increased tiling on dirt wall material in the caves and fixed issue with texture seam
- Fixed issue with Cave hole 13 ramp causing the collider to not line up with visuals on the left side
- Updated the ramp material on Cave hole 7
- Updated sand texture in underwater levels and fixed issue with texture seam
Let me know if there are still any issues encountered with the HTC Vive in-game tutorial and I'll do my best to fix them.
Changed files in this update