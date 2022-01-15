 Skip to content

Fault update for 15 January 2022

Fault - Patch 14.4

Patch 14.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GENERAL

Easy Anti Cheat

Easy™ Anti-Cheat is the industry-leading anti–cheat service, countering hacking and cheating in multiplayer PC games through the use of hybrid anti–cheat mechanisms.

  • With this patch, we have added Easy Anti Cheat to the game.

BUG FIXES

Draft

  • Fixed an issue causing players to be able to draft dodge without penalty if they did not lock in a hero.

Heroes

All Heroes
  • Fixed an issue with some Movement Speed Effects causing Base Movement Speed to default to the Base Movement Speed when the ability was first used.

Kallari

Jump (Spacebar)

  • Fixed Kallari double jump sometimes not playing the animation and not jumping properly

Narbash

Song of My People (E)

  • Fixed an issue with Narbash "Song of My People" in-game description

Phase

Role Selection

  • Fixed Phase showing up for Offlane and Midlane instead of Support in role selection

Items

Mana Shard
  • Fixed an issue allowing grim to gain energy from mana shard

Map

General
  • Fixed an issue causing hero outlines not being visible
Structures

Dawn Inhibitor Floor

  • Fixed an issue causing players to get stuck on inhibitor floors on Dawn side.

BALANCE

Aspects

Templar
  • Templar - Armour granted to nearby allies increased from 7->8%.
  • Protective Mana - The percent of mana spent that becomes a shield increased from 15->25%.

Clairvoyant
  • All-Seeing Eye - The percent increase in vision wards has been increased from 15->25%.
  • Apparatus Proficiency - Item active cooldown increased from 15->20.

Rogue
  • Vengeance - Base bonus damage dealt decreased from 30-180->20-160 and cooldown increased from 25->30s. Attack window duration reduced from 3->2s.
  • Rogue - Cooldown of percent max health bonus damage increased from 18->24s.

Opportunist
  • Saboteur - Active trinket cooldown reduction increased from 30->50%. Radius of true vision increased from 1500->1800 and duration of true vision increased from 6->10s.
  • Opportunist - The radius of isolated enemy heroes has been decreased from 2000->1500 units.

Aggressor
  • Mist Walker - Bonus movement speed through fog walls increased from 10->12% and duration increased from 3->4s.

Titan
  • Reactive Rejuvenation - Total health regen after taking damage from enemy hero increased from 5 (+1% missing health) over 10 seconds → 6 (+5% missing health) over 10 seconds.

Heroes

Greystone

Assault the Gates (RMB)

  • Leap time reduced by 33%.

Murdock

Shield Push (RMB)

  • Targets affected by Shield Push are pushed quicker.

Riktor

Chain Pull (RMB)

  • Hit box increased in size by 233%. It is now halfway between it’s original size and it’s previous size.

Steel

Shield Charge (Q)

  • Cast time reduced from 0.4->0.25s.
  • Charge speed increased by 20%.

Force Barrier (P)

  • Maximum stacks reduced from 10->5.
  • Energy Armour granted per stack increased from 4/5/6/7/8->8/10/12/14/16.
  • Instead of all stacks being removed at the end of the stack duration, only one stack is removed at a time.
  • Stack duration reduced from 5-3s.

Grux

Okeros Charge (E)

  • Dash speed increased by 67%.
  • Dash range increased from 900->1000 units.
  • Knockup cast time reduced from 0.25->0.20s.

Items

Adrenaline Shot
  • Critical strike chance reduced from 25-20%.

Devourer’s Blade
  • Critical strike chance reduced from 25-20%.

Cloak of Fortune
  • Critical strike chance reduced from 25-20%.

Jar of Hearts
  • Critical strike chance reduced from 25-20%.

Shiny Bangle
  • Base heal increased from 25->35.

Sword of Souls
  • Physical Power reduced from 55->50.
  • Passive - Stacks granted per hero kill/assist reduced from 5->3.

Titan Slayer
  • Critical strike chance reduced from 25-20%.

Tyche’s Firecannon
  • Critical strike chance reduced from 25-20%.

Map

Structures

Dawn Inhibitor Floor

Minions

Lane Minions
  • Melee minion damage increased from 10-70->12-80.
  • Ranged minion damage increased from 19-102->22.5-120.
  • Siege minion starting damage increased from 33.5->39.5 and damage increase per 90 seconds increased from 1.275->1.5.
  • Melee minion health increase per 90 seconds reduced from 33.8->23.
  • Ranged minion health increase per 90 seconds reduced from 7.56->6.
  • Siege minion health increase per 90 seconds reduced from 82->62.
  • Melee, ranged, siege, and super minion movement speed (0-25 minute mark) reduced from 580-730->540-740.

