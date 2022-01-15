Fault - Patch 14.4

GENERAL
Easy Anti Cheat
Easy™ Anti-Cheat is the industry-leading anti–cheat service, countering hacking and cheating in multiplayer PC games through the use of hybrid anti–cheat mechanisms.
- With this patch, we have added Easy Anti Cheat to the game.
BUG FIXES
Draft
- Fixed an issue causing players to be able to draft dodge without penalty if they did not lock in a hero.
Heroes
All Heroes
- Fixed an issue with some Movement Speed Effects causing Base Movement Speed to default to the Base Movement Speed when the ability was first used.
Kallari
Jump (Spacebar)
- Fixed Kallari double jump sometimes not playing the animation and not jumping properly
Narbash
Song of My People (E)
- Fixed an issue with Narbash "Song of My People" in-game description
Phase
Role Selection
- Fixed Phase showing up for Offlane and Midlane instead of Support in role selection
Items
Mana Shard
- Fixed an issue allowing grim to gain energy from mana shard
Map
General
- Fixed an issue causing hero outlines not being visible
Structures
Dawn Inhibitor Floor
- Fixed an issue causing players to get stuck on inhibitor floors on Dawn side.
BALANCE
Aspects
Templar
- Templar - Armour granted to nearby allies increased from 7->8%.
- Protective Mana - The percent of mana spent that becomes a shield increased from 15->25%.
Clairvoyant
- All-Seeing Eye - The percent increase in vision wards has been increased from 15->25%.
- Apparatus Proficiency - Item active cooldown increased from 15->20.
Rogue
- Vengeance - Base bonus damage dealt decreased from 30-180->20-160 and cooldown increased from 25->30s. Attack window duration reduced from 3->2s.
- Rogue - Cooldown of percent max health bonus damage increased from 18->24s.
Opportunist
- Saboteur - Active trinket cooldown reduction increased from 30->50%. Radius of true vision increased from 1500->1800 and duration of true vision increased from 6->10s.
- Opportunist - The radius of isolated enemy heroes has been decreased from 2000->1500 units.
Aggressor
- Mist Walker - Bonus movement speed through fog walls increased from 10->12% and duration increased from 3->4s.
Titan
- Reactive Rejuvenation - Total health regen after taking damage from enemy hero increased from 5 (+1% missing health) over 10 seconds → 6 (+5% missing health) over 10 seconds.
Heroes
Greystone
Assault the Gates (RMB)
- Leap time reduced by 33%.
Murdock
Shield Push (RMB)
- Targets affected by Shield Push are pushed quicker.
Riktor
Chain Pull (RMB)
- Hit box increased in size by 233%. It is now halfway between it’s original size and it’s previous size.
Steel
Shield Charge (Q)
- Cast time reduced from 0.4->0.25s.
- Charge speed increased by 20%.
Force Barrier (P)
- Maximum stacks reduced from 10->5.
- Energy Armour granted per stack increased from 4/5/6/7/8->8/10/12/14/16.
- Instead of all stacks being removed at the end of the stack duration, only one stack is removed at a time.
- Stack duration reduced from 5-3s.
Grux
Okeros Charge (E)
- Dash speed increased by 67%.
- Dash range increased from 900->1000 units.
- Knockup cast time reduced from 0.25->0.20s.
Items
Adrenaline Shot
- Critical strike chance reduced from 25-20%.
Devourer’s Blade
- Critical strike chance reduced from 25-20%.
Cloak of Fortune
- Critical strike chance reduced from 25-20%.
Jar of Hearts
- Critical strike chance reduced from 25-20%.
Shiny Bangle
- Base heal increased from 25->35.
Sword of Souls
- Physical Power reduced from 55->50.
- Passive - Stacks granted per hero kill/assist reduced from 5->3.
Titan Slayer
- Critical strike chance reduced from 25-20%.
Tyche’s Firecannon
- Critical strike chance reduced from 25-20%.
Map
Structures
Dawn Inhibitor Floor
Minions
Lane Minions
- Melee minion damage increased from 10-70->12-80.
- Ranged minion damage increased from 19-102->22.5-120.
- Siege minion starting damage increased from 33.5->39.5 and damage increase per 90 seconds increased from 1.275->1.5.
- Melee minion health increase per 90 seconds reduced from 33.8->23.
- Ranged minion health increase per 90 seconds reduced from 7.56->6.
- Siege minion health increase per 90 seconds reduced from 82->62.
- Melee, ranged, siege, and super minion movement speed (0-25 minute mark) reduced from 580-730->540-740.
