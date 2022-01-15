Update #4: rebalancing, auto-saving and more

The major features added in this update are:
- removed quicksaving, the game now auto-saves instead on two separate slots: after every battle and map transition
- rebalanced many mid and late-game enemies
- buffed buckets and slightly emo
- added the ability to change equipment during combat
The game should now be more accessible to people not so familiar with RPGs while retaining the key parts that give the experience just the right amount of challenge.
A more thorough changelog:
General changes:
- added autosave
- added version number
- added the ability to change equipment during combat
- changed controls a bit (it is now possible to play with controller)
- bug fixes
- fixed game not starting for some
- improved performance
- grammar fixes
- added the feature to see a list of statuses during battle by pressing the W key before selecting the option to fight every turn
- [spoiler]if you press Q before choosing to fight in combat you can assign everyone to do a normal attack on the first enemy, needs more testing tho[/spoiler]
- mac and lagfree: action log fixed, it can now be viewed
Character changes:
- removed glarg having a chance to eat the whole party while resting
- glarg starts at level 7
- changed skill costs of all bucket's skills
- changed at what level buckets learns most of his skills
- buckets no longer learns freeze
- added unique icons for magify and magical storm
- buckets no longer focuses with a skill but with a new starting weapon (changed all wands, staff, and orbs, removed buckets saying he's not good at physical combat behind bar)
- changed emo's counter (it can now be activated anytime but it costs 15 AP every time it triggers, also it persists between combat like emotions)
- tantrum and tearblast -5AP cost
Enemy changes:
- rebalanced the stats of some mid and most late-game enemies, didn't change any of the bosses
- change the AI of some enemies
- renamed Hobo Grey and Beggar to fit their character better
Item changes:
- white candy and potato juice cost +1PLC
- mystical staff costs +100PLC
- blue orb gives the ability to freeze
- added blue orb and wooden wand to scorched plains collector
- magenta orb costs -100PLC
- angels blessing is now a one-time use item like ambrosia
- changed laser visor
- added wooden wand to captains servant but it costs 75 there
- [spoiler]changed cosmic dissonance[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]essence of darkness now goes onto the body[/spoiler]
State changes:
- if emo anxious he can't counterattack
- frozen always lasts only 2 turns
World changes:
- added some advice dialogue to the captain on how to save 2 of the crew without having to fight any monsters in case the player is underleveled when they reach the ship
- if you open a later sewer and the previous one was unopened the previous one gets opened as well
- toxic sewer is always open from both sides
- shower sound effect happens faster
- little misery gives rewards to skilled adventurers
- changed pleasant valley's rain
- you can rest in mayors bed
