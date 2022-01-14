 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Entodrive update for 14 January 2022

Entodrive Devlog #44

Share · View all patches · Build 8024473 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What I've Been Working On :



+Alder Village

+Can now use Freezemite in battle (will lower enemy speed)

+Can now use ToxicSpike in battle (will lower enemy spDefense)

+Can now use ArrowHead in battle (will sharpen your attack)

+Can now use DriedPlantMaterial in battle (will increase your spDefense)

+New Music for Alder Village

+Battle with new Rival Mandervack the Dark



+Battle items now have move animations when used in battle

+New Battle Background

+Updated SFX for battle effects

Completed Monster List :

What's Coming Next :

Alder Village Factory

Mystical Battle

Start of the Time of Crisis Tie-in Event

Updated Guides

Updated Report Stations

Changed files in this update

Entodrive LINUX Depot Depot 1520712
  • Loading history…
Entodrive Windows Depot Depot 1520713
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.