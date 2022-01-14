Entodrive Devlog #44

What I've Been Working On :
+Alder Village
+Can now use Freezemite in battle (will lower enemy speed)
+Can now use ToxicSpike in battle (will lower enemy spDefense)
+Can now use ArrowHead in battle (will sharpen your attack)
+Can now use DriedPlantMaterial in battle (will increase your spDefense)
+New Music for Alder Village
+Battle with new Rival Mandervack the Dark
+Battle items now have move animations when used in battle
+New Battle Background
+Updated SFX for battle effects
Completed Monster List :
What's Coming Next :
Alder Village Factory
Mystical Battle
Start of the Time of Crisis Tie-in Event
Updated Guides
Updated Report Stations
