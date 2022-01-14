Entodrive Devlog #44

YouTube

What I've Been Working On :



+Alder Village

+Can now use Freezemite in battle (will lower enemy speed)

+Can now use ToxicSpike in battle (will lower enemy spDefense)

+Can now use ArrowHead in battle (will sharpen your attack)

+Can now use DriedPlantMaterial in battle (will increase your spDefense)

+New Music for Alder Village

+Battle with new Rival Mandervack the Dark



+Battle items now have move animations when used in battle

+New Battle Background

+Updated SFX for battle effects

Completed Monster List :

What's Coming Next :

Alder Village Factory

Mystical Battle

Start of the Time of Crisis Tie-in Event

Updated Guides

Updated Report Stations