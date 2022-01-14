Noble Fates 0.23.0.72 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Hotfix Update #40
Fix for crash when trying to refuel crated props
Fix for crash when items land on destroyed stacks
Fix for crash when you issue a command that is no longer valid
Mining
Don't relax on digging spots
Dig oldest spots first
Miner can dig under themselves if it's the only remaining option
Unstick anyone on a tile when it is dug out
Pathing
Fix some cases of invalid pathing islands
Crafting
Fix for off by one error in resource counting
Audio
Drop volume of uncommon, rare, and epic loot drop sounds by 25%
Reduce frequency of ability available sound```
Changed files in this update