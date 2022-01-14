 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Noble Fates update for 14 January 2022

Noble Fates 0.23.0.72 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8024343 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix Update #40 


Fix for crash when trying to refuel crated props  
Fix for crash when items land on destroyed stacks  
Fix for crash when you issue a command that is no longer valid  

Mining  
Don't relax on digging spots  
Dig oldest spots first  
Miner can dig under themselves if it's the only remaining option  
Unstick anyone on a tile when it is dug out  

Pathing  
Fix some cases of invalid pathing islands  

Crafting  
Fix for off by one error in resource counting  

Audio  
Drop volume of uncommon, rare, and epic loot drop sounds by 25%  
Reduce frequency of ability available sound```

Changed files in this update

Noble Fates Content Depot 1769421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.