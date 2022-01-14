0.8.16: A whole new system

This one was a long time coming, but I finally manage to redo how the clashing cards works.
Ideally this will make much clearer the inner workings of the game with all the extra feedback!
General Changes:
- Reworked the clash System: Now the cards throw literal projectiles representing the attacks
- Introduced feedback on when the cards execute their abilities
- Changed the background and how lights work on it
- Added new art for the projectile
- Changed how the cards are displayed in the hand
- Delayed until the end of dialogues the start of the game so you don't miss the first effects/passives
- Fixed some typos
Balance Changes:
- Multi-attacks are intercepted by single attacks, changing their whole dynamic.
- _Fire-Whip _effect changed, now instead of applying 2 fire when dealing damage it applies 5 if you have a Critical Attack.
- _Wand of fire _Power was slightly reduced
Optimization
- Introduced a "Potato Mode" for those having performance problems, you can find it on the Options Menu at the start
- Several changes implemented to cut the number of drawcalls
Bugfixing:
- High negative numbers won't break the text anymore
- _Flurry _passive no longer will display that a card can attack multiple times if the attack power is 0
Changed files in this update