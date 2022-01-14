 Skip to content

Tournament Ark update for 14 January 2022

0.8.16: A whole new system

Share · View all patches · Build 8024305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This one was a long time coming, but I finally manage to redo how the clashing cards works.

Ideally this will make much clearer the inner workings of the game with all the extra feedback!

General Changes:

  • Reworked the clash System: Now the cards throw literal projectiles representing the attacks
  • Introduced feedback on when the cards execute their abilities
  • Changed the background and how lights work on it
  • Added new art for the projectile
  • Changed how the cards are displayed in the hand
  • Delayed until the end of dialogues the start of the game so you don't miss the first effects/passives
  • Fixed some typos

Balance Changes:

  • Multi-attacks are intercepted by single attacks, changing their whole dynamic.
  • _Fire-Whip _effect changed, now instead of applying 2 fire when dealing damage it applies 5 if you have a Critical Attack.
  • _Wand of fire _Power was slightly reduced

Optimization

  • Introduced a "Potato Mode" for those having performance problems, you can find it on the Options Menu at the start
  • Several changes implemented to cut the number of drawcalls

Bugfixing:

  • High negative numbers won't break the text anymore
  • _Flurry _passive no longer will display that a card can attack multiple times if the attack power is 0

Changed files in this update

Tournament Ark Windows Depot 1666521
  • Loading history…
Tournament Ark Linux Depot 1666522
  • Loading history…
