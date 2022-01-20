Ostranauts Patch 0.7.0.11 Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.7.0.11 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This patch fixes several bugs that have been reported recently, and should hopefully make the game a little more reliable for you.

Saves from 0.7.0.X should work. If you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some (especially timing-related issues), but others may persist depending on the cause.

Fixed a bug that could cause police to crash into player when attempting to dock with them.

Fixed a bug that caused O2 alarms and other items to stop updating until they were switched off and on again, after loading a save.

Fixed a bug that caused AI to stop at door after opening it, and complain about airlock pressure.

Changed doors to reset to auto-close when power lost. Fixes doors remaining open when they shouldn't sometimes.

Changed proximity alarm mute to also skip returning to 1x speed.

Fixed a bug that caused drinking from bottle to sometimes fail.

Added code to reduce NPCs piling-up in one spot on stations.

Fixed a bug that causes OKLG to power off and on again when first docking.

Added code to prevent player from being hit by multiple events like micrometeoroids while paused.

One big issue we addressed was police not slowing down enough when attempting to dock. We saw a patrol vessel approach BikeMan during his stream, and stop decelerating for a few seconds as it got close. This stream footage helped us find the cause, and to fix it!

Police (and other NPCs) may still collide with the player if en route to someplace past the player location, but this should hopefully reduce the number of incidents with patrol ships.

Also, a series of timer-related bugs were identified and fixed. And they impacted several things in the game, including air sensors failing to update, doors getting stuck open/closed, and AIs pathing through doors.

Drinking from a bottle seemed to be broken (though one could drink liquid directly, or from pouches), so that was fixed. AIs were instructed to spread out a bit on stations after arriving (so they don't pile-up in one spot). The prox alarm mute no longer allows prox alarm to interrupt fast-forward.

Finally, there was a bug that could cause multiple micrometeoroids to hit the player while the game is paused. This patch prevents that, though there's still a chance up to one will hit. (To be fixed.)

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC