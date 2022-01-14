V696 Update V1.1

V696 V1.1 Update Patch Notes
- A hint option is added to the Gameplay section, for the spells that are hard to find.
- For the clues footprints are added to the ground.
- Some adresses for contact with us added to the credits.
- A list of the controls will appear at the start of the game.
- For better view angle the flashlight radius improved.
- From now on the character wont be stay at the crouching position.
- The kitchen cabinet doors will be open a little more for better view.
- The horse sound in the jungle has been removed.
- Some resolution releated bugs are fixed.
- Foodstep sound stuttering issues fixed.
- Russian and Spanish subtitles are fixed.
- The stars that not appearing on the sky is fixed.
- Blood decals has improved.
- A street lamp added in front of the mosque for better view.
- Some jumpscares that not working properly are removed.
- Much more information located in the game about the key location.
- Sound issues fixed on the fountain.
- On the main menu fixed the candles that not burning.
- Some collision bugs are fixed.
