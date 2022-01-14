 Skip to content

V696 update for 14 January 2022

V696 Update V1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V696 V1.1 Update Patch Notes

  • A hint option is added to the Gameplay section, for the spells that are hard to find.
  • For the clues footprints are added to the ground.
  • Some adresses for contact with us added to the credits.
  • A list of the controls will appear at the start of the game.
  • For better view angle the flashlight radius improved.
  • From now on the character wont be stay at the crouching position.
  • The kitchen cabinet doors will be open a little more for better view.
  • The horse sound in the jungle has been removed.
  • Some resolution releated bugs are fixed.
  • Foodstep sound stuttering issues fixed.
  • Russian and Spanish subtitles are fixed.
  • The stars that not appearing on the sky is fixed.
  • Blood decals has improved.
  • A street lamp added in front of the mosque for better view.
  • Some jumpscares that not working properly are removed.
  • Much more information located in the game about the key location.
  • Sound issues fixed on the fountain.
  • On the main menu fixed the candles that not burning.
  • Some collision bugs are fixed.

