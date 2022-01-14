We added the option to submit your completed game score to an online Blimps scoreboard whenever you finish the game. Your completed game score is calculated using this formula: Game Time(Hours*60+Minutes) - Game Tasks. The lower your score, the better. We also renovated the Eagle Eye Customs and Immigration Busted Room. Minor bug fixes and improvements. We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for playing!
Blimps update for 14 January 2022
Blimps 1.7.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
