Friday Dev News #54

Share · View all patches · Build 8023994 · Last edited 14 January 2022 – 21:32:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

It's already late here, so I'll keep it short.

While we work on background tasks, please enjoy this week's fixes & features:

Trains now select unoccupied platform in train station instead of taking the closest one

Fixed leftover issue with road building performance

Added a back button in the main menu when you click on "new game" (I guess this was overdue :)

Added Romanian translation (thanks community translators!)

Also, this year we want to delve more into the challenges of creating a human city on a faraway planet. Here is a first sneak peek for you (work in progress, not finished yet):

Happy playing!