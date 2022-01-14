Friday Dev News #54

Hello everyone!
It's already late here, so I'll keep it short.
While we work on background tasks, please enjoy this week's fixes & features:
- Trains now select unoccupied platform in train station instead of taking the closest one
- Fixed leftover issue with road building performance
- Added a back button in the main menu when you click on "new game" (I guess this was overdue :)
- Added Romanian translation (thanks community translators!)
Also, this year we want to delve more into the challenges of creating a human city on a faraway planet. Here is a first sneak peek for you (work in progress, not finished yet):
Happy playing!
Changed files in this update