InfraSpace update for 14 January 2022

Friday Dev News #54

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

It's already late here, so I'll keep it short.

While we work on background tasks, please enjoy this week's fixes & features:

  • Trains now select unoccupied platform in train station instead of taking the closest one
  • Fixed leftover issue with road building performance
  • Added a back button in the main menu when you click on "new game" (I guess this was overdue :)
  • Added Romanian translation (thanks community translators!)

Also, this year we want to delve more into the challenges of creating a human city on a faraway planet. Here is a first sneak peek for you (work in progress, not finished yet):

Happy playing!

