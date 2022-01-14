0.2.0 The Tether Update

Features:
- Added tether glyph.
- Added harden tether glyph.
- Added transfer mana tether glyph.
- Added tether disconnect glyph.
- Added friendly spellshot of different staff glyph.
- Added a shooting dummy in the home area.
- Added wizard explosions so now you can explode yourself and your clones.
- Entering matchmaking now closes the window and shows time searching for match allowing you to continue playing in the home area.
Changes:
- Increased spellshot minimum size.
- Modified homing and nearby glyph behavior to work properly when no filter glyph is chosen.
- Modified glyph helper window text format.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed the crash which occurred when starting the game with Steam closed.
- Fixed the crash which occurred when a Steam user had no profile picture set.
- Fixed the corner pillars exploit where players could force themselves in the pillars.
Changed files in this update