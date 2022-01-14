 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Nurose update for 14 January 2022

0.2.0 The Tether Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8023915 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added tether glyph.
  • Added harden tether glyph.
  • Added transfer mana tether glyph.
  • Added tether disconnect glyph.
  • Added friendly spellshot of different staff glyph.
  • Added a shooting dummy in the home area.
  • Added wizard explosions so now you can explode yourself and your clones.
  • Entering matchmaking now closes the window and shows time searching for match allowing you to continue playing in the home area.

    Changes:
  • Increased spellshot minimum size.
  • Modified homing and nearby glyph behavior to work properly when no filter glyph is chosen.
  • Modified glyph helper window text format.

    Bug fixes:
  • Fixed the crash which occurred when starting the game with Steam closed.
  • Fixed the crash which occurred when a Steam user had no profile picture set.
  • Fixed the corner pillars exploit where players could force themselves in the pillars.

Changed files in this update

Nurose Windows x64 Content Depot 1482641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.