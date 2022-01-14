Major Version 1.12

Major Update for Version 1.12 is now live!
Major Graphical Update
Reactor Map Redesign
[Version 1.12.0]
- Major graphical improvements and technical optimisations for all maps
- Complete Reactor map redesign
- Two and Four player maps have been merged
- Automatic weapon fire rate is no longer affected by poor latency
- Player and Bot spawn points are now random
- Players now explode on death
- 4 Player matches are now default for all maps
- Players now take damage if they wait too long inside the spawn rooms
- Added "Pigeon Mode" Extra Option
- Added Smoke Beam
- Added Slam Jump Ability
- Added Dash Pads that grant an additional dash for the round
- Extra Settings no longer make games private
- Improved Bot behaviour
Improved overall pathfinding & behaviour
Bots now maintain different distances dependent on weapon type
Bots now utilise Gunslinger ability
Bots now recognise the Player's Invisibility
- Added Crosshair hitmarker and sound
- Added bullet lock-on for most weapon types
Auto - 0.15 lock
Burst - 0.2 lock
Semi-Auto - 0.3 lock
Single - 0.35 lock
Shotgun - 0.2 lock
- Added window Resolution Settings
- Added FoV slider
- Added Credits
- Added successful stun indicator
- Increased all secondary damage (*2)
- Increased Laser Beam lock-on radius
- Increased all Secondary damage radius
- Increased Sonic Beam force (200 -> 250)
- Increased Stun Beam duration (0.75 -> 0.8)
- Increased overall weapon viewmodel kickback
- Increased Shotgun Pellet count (5 -> 6)
- Increased PPSH damage (3 -> 4)
- Increased E-SMG damage (2 -> 3)
- Decreased E-SMG ammo count (24 -> 18)
- Decreased E-Shotgun damage (5 -> 4)
- Decreased Spas-12 damage (4 -> 3)
- Removed Explosive Beam lock-on
- Removed Short Circuit Status Effect
- Improved player board UI
- Main Menu UI improvements
- Remastered Main Menu soundtrack
- Status effects now have descriptions
- Round Results simplified
- Overall performance improvements
- Shotgun Crosshair now has a dot to help aim secondaries
- Toughness no longer allows 0 damage
- Disconnect button now permanently enabled
- Hitting player arms now deals the same damage as torso
- Fixed bug resulting in players not being able to reconnect correctly
- Fixed certain stuck-spots and OOB exploits
- Fixed missing texture on Rocket Silo
- Fixed exploit allowing players to shoot faster than the intended fire rate
- Fixed bug resulting in Damage Indicator disappearing too quick
- Fixed bug resulting in Automatic weapons stopping when missing a shot
- Fixed bug resulting in certain achievements becoming unattainable
- Fixed bug allowing players to occasionally shoot while dead
- Fixed bug resulting in game window launching in a huge resolution
- Fixed bug preventing Windowed Borderless
- Fixed bug allowing player weapons to be seen through walls
- Fixed bug preventing the pause menu opening while dead
- Fixed viewmodel clipping into walls after using Invisibility visual bug
Thank you.
