Combat Labs update for 14 January 2022

Major Version 1.12

Major Version 1.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Update for Version 1.12 is now live!

Showcase Trailer:

Major Graphical Update

Reactor Map Redesign

[Version 1.12.0]

  • Major graphical improvements and technical optimisations for all maps
  • Complete Reactor map redesign
  • Two and Four player maps have been merged
  • Automatic weapon fire rate is no longer affected by poor latency
  • Player and Bot spawn points are now random
  • Players now explode on death
  • 4 Player matches are now default for all maps
  • Players now take damage if they wait too long inside the spawn rooms
  • Added "Pigeon Mode" Extra Option
  • Added Smoke Beam
  • Added Slam Jump Ability
  • Added Dash Pads that grant an additional dash for the round
  • Extra Settings no longer make games private
  • Improved Bot behaviour

    Improved overall pathfinding & behaviour

    Bots now maintain different distances dependent on weapon type

    Bots now utilise Gunslinger ability

    Bots now recognise the Player's Invisibility

  • Added Crosshair hitmarker and sound
  • Added bullet lock-on for most weapon types

    Auto - 0.15 lock

    Burst - 0.2 lock

    Semi-Auto - 0.3 lock

    Single - 0.35 lock

    Shotgun - 0.2 lock

  • Added window Resolution Settings
  • Added FoV slider
  • Added Credits
  • Added successful stun indicator
  • Increased all secondary damage (*2)
  • Increased Laser Beam lock-on radius
  • Increased all Secondary damage radius
  • Increased Sonic Beam force (200 -> 250)
  • Increased Stun Beam duration (0.75 -> 0.8)
  • Increased overall weapon viewmodel kickback
  • Increased Shotgun Pellet count (5 -> 6)
  • Increased PPSH damage (3 -> 4)
  • Increased E-SMG damage (2 -> 3)
  • Decreased E-SMG ammo count (24 -> 18)
  • Decreased E-Shotgun damage (5 -> 4)
  • Decreased Spas-12 damage (4 -> 3)
  • Removed Explosive Beam lock-on
  • Removed Short Circuit Status Effect
  • Improved player board UI
  • Main Menu UI improvements
  • Remastered Main Menu soundtrack
  • Status effects now have descriptions
  • Round Results simplified
  • Overall performance improvements
  • Shotgun Crosshair now has a dot to help aim secondaries
  • Toughness no longer allows 0 damage
  • Disconnect button now permanently enabled
  • Hitting player arms now deals the same damage as torso
  • Fixed bug resulting in players not being able to reconnect correctly
  • Fixed certain stuck-spots and OOB exploits
  • Fixed missing texture on Rocket Silo
  • Fixed exploit allowing players to shoot faster than the intended fire rate
  • Fixed bug resulting in Damage Indicator disappearing too quick
  • Fixed bug resulting in Automatic weapons stopping when missing a shot
  • Fixed bug resulting in certain achievements becoming unattainable
  • Fixed bug allowing players to occasionally shoot while dead
  • Fixed bug resulting in game window launching in a huge resolution
  • Fixed bug preventing Windowed Borderless
  • Fixed bug allowing player weapons to be seen through walls
  • Fixed bug preventing the pause menu opening while dead
  • Fixed viewmodel clipping into walls after using Invisibility visual bug

Thank you.

