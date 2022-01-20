Disciples: Liberation – Hotfix 01.1.1
Disciples,
we are happy to announce that Disciples: Liberation has just received Hotfix 01.1.1 on Steam, fixing an issue that made it impossible to skip the turn in combat when a mana shard was active and the option to automatically skip turns was disabled.
See you in Nevendaar,
your Kalypso and FRIMA team
Bugfixes:
- Fixed an issue where it was not possible to skip the turn in combat when a mana shard was active and the option to automatically skip turns was disabled.
Improvements:
- Update and revision of Simplified Chinese.
- Fixed several localization issues for all available languages
Changed files in this update