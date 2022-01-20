 Skip to content

Disciples: Liberation update for 20 January 2022

Disciples: Liberation – Hotfix 01.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Disciples,

we are happy to announce that Disciples: Liberation has just received Hotfix 01.1.1 on Steam, fixing an issue that made it impossible to skip the turn in combat when a mana shard was active and the option to automatically skip turns was disabled.

See you in Nevendaar,

your Kalypso and FRIMA team

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed an issue where it was not possible to skip the turn in combat when a mana shard was active and the option to automatically skip turns was disabled.

Improvements:

  • Update and revision of Simplified Chinese.
  • Fixed several localization issues for all available languages

