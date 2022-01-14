Version 0.575 Alpha

Info
Rework for multiplayer and gold balance comes with version 0.576
Localization
■ Added missing translations
■ Fixed error with some translations
Inputs
■ Added input "1" to toggle stands for trailer "lowloader01"
■ Added input "2" to toggle ramps for trailer "lowloader01"
■ Changed input for dump from "arrow left/right" to "U/J" for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
Activated
■ Activated feature "swimming"
Reworked
■ Reworked functions for help interact
■ Reworked help labels for items
■ Reworked help labels for objects
■ Reworked help labels for vehicles
Functionality
■ Added function to make swimming in lakes possible
■ Added function to show vehicles on worldmap
Changed
■ Changed collision "doorback" for vehicle "pickup01"
■ Changed collision "doorback" for vehicle "pickup02"
■ Changed visiblity range of display for item "weightingscale01"
■ Changed camera lengh in thirdperson mode for vehicle "campervan01"
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with items not freezable anymore if on a loadingbay
■ Fixed error with interact items and vehicles after sell gold
■ Fixed error with moving item "washingplant01"
■ Fixed error with show fill value for item "washingplant01"
■ Fixed error with mythos gpal :D
■ Fixed error with closing window "npc store", if playing didn´t have enough money
■ Fixed error with sending bugreports
■ Fixed error with showing correct id for bugreport in tablet
■ Fixed error with engine for vehicle "campervan01"
Changed files in this update