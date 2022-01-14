Version 0.5750 Alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 8023606 · Last edited 14 January 2022 – 20:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Info

Rework for multiplayer and gold balance comes with version 0.576

Localization

■ Added missing translations

■ Fixed error with some translations

Inputs

■ Added input "1" to toggle stands for trailer "lowloader01"

■ Added input "2" to toggle ramps for trailer "lowloader01"

■ Changed input for dump from "arrow left/right" to "U/J" for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

Activated

■ Activated feature "swimming"

Reworked

■ Reworked functions for help interact

■ Reworked help labels for items

■ Reworked help labels for objects

■ Reworked help labels for vehicles

Functionality

■ Added function to make swimming in lakes possible

■ Added function to show vehicles on worldmap

Changed

■ Changed collision "doorback" for vehicle "pickup01"

■ Changed collision "doorback" for vehicle "pickup02"

■ Changed visiblity range of display for item "weightingscale01"

■ Changed camera lengh in thirdperson mode for vehicle "campervan01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with items not freezable anymore if on a loadingbay

■ Fixed error with interact items and vehicles after sell gold

■ Fixed error with moving item "washingplant01"

■ Fixed error with show fill value for item "washingplant01"

■ Fixed error with mythos gpal :D

■ Fixed error with closing window "npc store", if playing didn´t have enough money

■ Fixed error with sending bugreports

■ Fixed error with showing correct id for bugreport in tablet

■ Fixed error with engine for vehicle "campervan01"