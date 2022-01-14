This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Unique engine placements, see through nose cones and raw power! Those are just a few of the components that summarize the eastern aircraft, birds rarely seen flying in the west yet special enough to leave a mark in the aviation history. Including the Tupolev Tu-114, the world’s fastest and most powerful commercial prop aircraft, the Airport CEO Beast of the East DLC contains a total of four different aircraft models significant to the eastern aviation history.

Downloading this DLC will add the eastern aircraft to the new eastern airlines Yuri Air and Сибирские авиалинии (Siberian Airways).

This aircraft pack DLC marks the final release of the planned aircraft packs as of the 1.0 launch. Airport CEO has since its launch always contained loads of western aircraft and we're today happy to include at least a few eastern types, completing the representation of the aircraft and aviation history in ACEO.

Read all about the Airport CEO: Beasts of the East DLC here!