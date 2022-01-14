 Skip to content

Sword Maker update for 14 January 2022

We will inform you of the update contents in var1.2.1

Build 8023293

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for using it all the time

We will inform you of the update contents in var1.2.1.

Fixed the problem that the aspect ratio of the screen is not displayed correctly except 16: 9.

We look forward to working with you in the future.

